Six weeks into the 2022 NFL season, and we already have the first big trade way before the trade deadline. The San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in a blockbuster trade. The long-time Carolina running back will now play for a different team for the first time in his NFL career.

Of course, leaving a team will trigger a lot of emotions in a player. After news of his trade was announced, Christian McCaffrey posted a heartfelt message for the Panthers fanbase. Here’s what the new 49ers RB had to say on Twitter.

“I’m forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past 5 1/2 years so special for me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Carolina, I will always love you💙”

Christian McCaffrey trade rumors have always swirled prior to this season. After Matt Rhule’s firing, though, it became increasingly likely that the Panthers traded the star to a new team. The team is in dire need of a rebuild, and CMC is too good to keep in a tanking team. Now, McCaffrey has a new home in San Francisco with the 49ers.

The offensive potential for the 49ers after this blockbuster trade is off the roof. Kyle Shanahan now has an array of versatile weapons at his disposal to complement Jimmy Garoppolo. An offense with McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle is truly a force to be reckoned with. How far this team can go this season with this offense is anyone’s guess, but don’t be surprised if they start dominating the NFC.