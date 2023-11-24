Christian McCaffrey had a viral helmet moment on Thursday against the Seahawks, and the 49ers star certainly found it funny.

For those who missed it, McCaffrey's helmet broke earlier in the Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks. With that said, he had to wear a replacement before their next play ensues. Cameras caught the process, during which the 49ers running back was spotted having his chinstrap screwed.

It sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many calling McCaffrey a robot. After all, in the particular moment, it looked like the 49ers' crew were fixing him like a machine.

Christian McCaffrey is a MACHINE 🤖 pic.twitter.com/kKHNsBqmkw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 24, 2023

Others couldn't help but compare Christian McCaffrey to Frankenstein's monster as well, with the popular science-fiction character known for having screws on the head. And it's something that the 49ers star can relate on since it's the same thing he felt.

When asked about it postgame, McCaffrey admitted he “felt like Frankenstein” when his chinstrap was being screwed to his helmet, per David Lombardi of The Athletic.

Fixing loose screws aside, McCaffrey was definitely a monster for the 49ers and gave the Seahawks plenty of problems on Thursday night. He rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries to lead the Niners to the dominant 31-13 victory. As usual, he was a threat on the passing game as well, completing five catches for 25 yards as the team got off to a hot start and never looked back.

The 49ers improved to 8-3 on the season with the victory. They next play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13, and hopes are high that McCaffrey will be a monster again in that contest.