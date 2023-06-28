San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey can run, catch and even throw the football into the end zone. But he can also electrify a crowd on stage. While attending a Zach Bryan concert in Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday night, the two-time Pro Bowl running back showcased his musical talents, per Reno Boyd.

Bryan allowed the versatile McCaffrey to play the keyboard, and fans were not disappointed by what they heard.

Yes, Zach Bryan just let @cmc_22 perform on stage. Epic. pic.twitter.com/UgX1EJCOKC — Reno Boyd (@Reno_Boyd) June 27, 2023

It is safe to say that the 27-year-old will be just fine after his football career ends. McCaffrey has been candid about his love for music in the past and has been playing instruments since he was a teenager. While he obviously could afford it, the recently engaged star will not have to spring for a band to play at his wedding.

Letting lose with a country music sensation like Zach Bryan is likely a good outlet before the seventh-year back enters 49ers training camp later this summer. The elite Swiss army knife greatly opened up San Fran's offense after arriving via trade midseason last year. Though, his carries were managed to ensure he would be at full strength in the playoffs.

Ultimately, the Niners fell victim to a lethal Eagles pass rush and a devastating injury to quarterback Brock Purdy in the NFC Championship game. Assuming both Purdy and McCaffrey are healthy this season, the offense should again give defensive coordinators headaches and keep the team firmly in Super Bowl contention.

With someone as widely talented as Christian McCaffrey leading the way, fans should at least be entertained throughout 2023-24.