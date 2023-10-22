The San Francisco 49ers suffered a brutal loss in Week 6 that might have exposed some of their shortcomings. A loss to the Cleveland Browns saw Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel suffer an injury during the game. The San Francisco offense looked hobbled against the fierce Cleveland defense.

McCaffrey's absence, in particular, seemed to severely hurt the 49ers. Without the star running back's abilities, San Francisco struggled to open up their opponents. Thankfully for Brock Purdy and the 49ers, it doesn't seem like Christian McCaffrey will miss many games.

Already, McCaffrey is likely to return in Week 7 for the 49ers' Monday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings, per Adam Schefter. This will be a great thing for San Francisco, as they're already without Deebo Samuel due to a hairline fracture.

“All signs point to 49ers’ RB Christian McCaffrey playing Monday night at Minnesota, despite the fact that he is listed as questionable due to an oblique injury, per sources. McCaffrey returned to practice in a limited way Saturday and said after that he feels “great.””

The 49ers were undefeated heading into Week 6 against the Browns. Many expected the team to easily trounce the struggling Cleveland squad. However, Cleveland's defense made life a living hell for Brock Purdy. It certainly didn't help that both McCaffrey and Samuel had to exit the game. In the end, Jake Moody missed a potential go-ahead field goal in the final moments of the game, giving Cleveland the win.

McCaffrey has been far and away the best player on the 49ers so far this season. His prowess in the rushing game is of course extremely valuable, accumulating 553 yards in the six games he's played for seven TDs. He's also valuable as a pass-catching option from the backfield, with 177 yards and 2 TDs as a receiver. To say that he's an important part of the 49ers offense is a massive understatement.

The 49ers are looking to course correct against another struggling team in the Vikings. Hopefully, last week has taught the team to never look past their opponent, no matter their record. We'll see if McCaffrey's presence gives San Francisco room to breathe against a sneaky Minnesota defense.