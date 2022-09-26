As the old adage goes, misery loves company. This is especially the case in sports, as embarrassing plays get immortalized by blooper reels on live television and YouTube compilations. It’s one thing to humiliate yourself by making inexplicable, yet common mistakes, like, say, throwing an interception or getting sacked multiple times in a game. What doesn’t happen often is a quarterback running out of their own end zone for a safety, and that’s what happened to San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who made Dan Orlovsky proud with such a play.

With the 49ers still leading the Denver Broncos, 7-3, in an extremely low-scoring affair, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers O-line were pinned on their own end zone at 2nd & 10. With Mike Purcell in pursuit of Garoppolo, the 30-year old quarterback dragged his right foot outside the end zone, and for good measure, slid his left outside as well. Add two points to the Broncos’ tally.

Garoppolo made no one in the world happier than Dan Orlovsky, who was guilty of a similar play in 2008 with the Detroit Lions, with such a blunder.

IVE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER FFFFREEEEEDDDOOOMMMM — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 26, 2022

Garoppolo could end up arguing that he made the necessary play in the heat of the moment, as he would have ended up throwing a pick-six had he completed the pass.

Jimmy Garoppolo drifts out of the back of the end zone for a safety ala Dan Orlovsky. And had he not, it would have been a pick-6 lmaopic.twitter.com/PQBSEoAKbI — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) September 26, 2022

Orlovsky made his memorable gaffe back in the Lions’ winless season, a tragic, yet comical error in a season full of them.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s safety ended up being very costly for the 49ers, who later allowed a touchdown to Melvin Gordon that gave the Broncos an 11-10 lead that would not have been possible if not for the free two points. Garoppolo just wasn’t at his best tonight, throwing 18/29, none costlier than the interception in the fourth quarter that would have sealed the game if not for the fumble on the 49ers’ next offensive drive that practically gifted the game for the Broncos.

In a game Jimmy Garropolo and the 49ers would rather forget, the media will have plenty of ammo to remind them of the close defeat they suffered against the Broncos. As Dan Orlovsky knows, people never forget.