Wide receiver Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers and running back Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants are two of the strongest players at their positions in the NFL. And they proved that on social media this week when Barkley shared a video of the two pushing massive weight sleds while working out together.

After watching the video, Giants and 49ers fans seemed most captivated by two things. One is that Barkley seemed to smoke Samuel even with more weight on his sled. The other is what the previously unknown friendship means for the future of their teams.

Saquon Barkley and Deebo Samuel are putting in WORK. 😤 (Via @saquon) | #NFL pic.twitter.com/p7aJTMqtdt — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) July 4, 2023

Players from opposing teams work out together during the NFL offseason all the time, especially while spending their downtime in hotspots like Los Angeles or Miami. It doesn’t necessarily mean that the players are teaming up.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But…

It’s at offseason workouts like this where connections are made. The NFL doesn’t have an Olympic Dream Team like the NBA does, so future plans to join teams often come from these offseason workouts.

As of now, Deebo and Saquon will likely play for their respective teams in 2023. Samuel signed a three-year extension last offseason, and Barkley will likely play on the franchise tag this season for the Giants. Plus, the 49ers just traded for Christian McCaffrey last year.

Still, now that we know Saquon Barkley and Deebo Samuel or friends and offseason workout buddies, it’s worth keeping an eye on them in offseasons to come to see if the strong-legged duo ever tries to team up.