The San Francisco 49ers will look to get back in the win column in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams, but they may be without a couple of key players come Sunday’s game. Via Ari Meirov, the 49ers have revealed that star wide receiver Deebo Samuel is dealing with a hamstring injury which he picked up during Sunday’s loss vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Additionally, Adam Schefter reports that fullback Kyle Juszczyk is dealing with a finger injury that will require surgery, meaning he’s expected to miss Week 8’s showdown.

The 49ers are describing Samuel as being day-to-day, and will likely have a more detailed update on his status after the team goes through practice this week. In the loss against Kansas City, Samuel caught five passes for 42 yards. He rushed once for two yards, too. He featured on a season-high 86 percent of the team’s snaps, so it’s not particularly clear when he sustained the hamstring injury.

Hopefully, Samuel’s injury is nothing more than a blip on the radar and he’ll be ready for Sunday’s matchup against the Rams, especially if Juszczyk is unable to suit up with his finger injury.

This season, Deebo Samuel has caught 32 passes on 54 targets for 387 yards. The 26-year-old has two receiving touchdowns on the year. He’s rushed 24 times for 138 yards and one touchdown, too.

Kyle Juszczyk, on the other hand, has been utilized more in the passing game than as a rusher, though his primary focus, of course, is blocking. The 31-year-old has 11 receptions on 15 targets for 153 yards alongside three rushes for 10 yards and a touchdown.

Niners fans should be on the lookout for a more distinct update regarding Samuel and Juszczyk status for Week 8 with a key game against the Rams on the horizon.