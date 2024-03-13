The San Francisco 49ers lost the Super Bowl to Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs for the second time in recent years and now Deebo Samuel and the rest of the team are hoping to switch things up. Samuel is reportedly making a change to his jersey and the move has fans talking.
The Samuel change is just the latest move including one that netted Kyle Shanahan's team a new backup quarterback. A key defender announced that he would be parting ways, causing a disturbance within the organization.
The 49ers are hoping for a revitalized Samuel in pursuit of what would be their sixth Super Bowl title next season.
Samuel's Number Change Unveiled
Reporter Ari Meirow shared the news on Twitter. Samuel is reportedly changing back to his college number for next season with Shanahan and QB Brock Purdy's team.
#49ers WR Deebo Samuel is changing his jersey number from No. 19 to No. 1, which is what he wore in college at South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/t7dLPiTS2N
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 12, 2024
“(Number) 19 better to be honest,” one fan said in response to the announcement on X.
“Should be three for the amount of catches he had in the Super Bowl,” another fan added.
Samuel's Next Season Looms Large
Samuel had 60 catches for 892 yards and seven touchdowns last season with the 49ers. His performance looms large for Purdy and Shanahan's team this coming season. It's no mystery that the 49ers play much better when Samuel is effective and putting the fear of God into opposing defenses.
Samuel will need to avoid the injury bug and to stay involved in the offense, a responsibility that falls on Shanahan and his assistant coaches' shoulders.