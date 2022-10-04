Deebo Samuel just proved on Monday night why he remains to be one of the top wide receivers in the NFL today. The San Francisco 49ers star scored one of the best touchdowns of the season thus far as he helped the Niners to a massive 24-9 victory over the defending champions Los Angeles Rams.

Before anything else, here’s another look at Samuel’s epic 57-yeard touchdown from Monday night. You’ve likely seen it already, but this is one of those plays that you just love to see over and over again:

Wow. Just wow.

After the game, the 49ers stud talked about his mind-blowing run. It all started with a highlight-reel catch all over a Rams defender (via Grant Gordon of NFL.com):

“The dude just missed the ball and my mentality is it’s just me and the ball out there,” Samuel said. “Whatever happened after that is just something that I work on all the time and I just got in the box.”

In case you missed it, Samuel blew by Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey as he flew to the endzone. Not even Ramsey could do anything to stop Deebo from scoring on that play, and the 49ers WR just had to make sure to remind everyone about Ramsey’s botched tackle:

“Yeah, I don’t know what he was doing out there,” Samuel said of Ramsey. “I just went right by him. He was just back-pedaling, I was like, ‘What’s going on?'”

For good measure, Deebo also took to Instagram in the immediate aftermath of the game to throw some shade:

Jalen Ramsey isn’t going to like this at all, but to be fair, Deebo Samuel really got the better of him on that play.

The 49ers and the Rams get to go at it again on October 30, and you can be sure that there’s going to be a lot of hype heading into that rematch.