Deebo Samuel signs $73 million extension with 49ers, ending trade speculation

Deebo Samuel is staying with the San Francisco 49ers. After requesting a trade earlier this offseason, the star wide receiver has secured a contract extension with the Niners. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, he will get $58.1 million guaranteed on the new deal, which is worth up to $73.5 million, over three years.

After a breakout 2021 campaign, Samuel requested a trade from San Francisco amid dissatisfaction with his usage in the offense. San Francisco maintained that they would handle the situation and not trade their star. To their credit, they did just that. It remains to be seen how Samuel will be used going into the season but the 49ers will now get the chance to work things out with him.

In 16 games last season, Samuel tallied 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns on 136 touches. In the playoffs, he had 291 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the Nners’ three games. He led the league in receiving yards per catch while establishing himself as one of football’s biggest dual threats. San Francisco will continue to build around him, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk as their key offensive weapons as Trey Lance becomes the full-time starting quarterback.

Samuel’s extension is worth roughly the same as DK Metcalf’s recent extension. Both star wideouts will now be staying with their respective teams. The 49ers will officially get Samuel back for the 2022 campaign as they look to make another deep playoff run.