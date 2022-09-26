49ers WR Deebo Samuel suffers injury scare after getting caught up in huge scrum vs. Broncos

San Francisco 49ers fans everywhere were able to breathe a collective sigh of relief after star wide receiver Deebo Samuel was able to return to the sideline after a brief trip to the medical tent during their Week 3 matchup against the Denver Broncos. The 26-year-old took some time before he was able to get up from the pitch with what appears to be some sort of leg injury.

Samuel needed no assistance as he walked to the medical tent under his own power. It also did not look like he was limping as he slowly made his way to the tent:

Deebo Samuel walks off under his own power and heads straight to the blue tent pic.twitter.com/DiEu9rnD3H — Steph Sanchez (@Steph49K) September 26, 2022

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reported shortly after, however, that Samuel was able to return to the bench after spending a few minutes in the tent:

Deebo Samuel was not in the blue medical tent very long. He's back on the #49ers sideline. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 26, 2022

More than a few Niners fans were already panicking after Deebo’s injury scare. The good news here is that there seems to be nothing to worry about. Apparently, Samuel was observed by the medical team briefly inside the tent, and he was allowed to return to the sideline after no issue was identified.

Deebo Samuel was involved in the 49ers’ opening touchdown as Jimmy Garoppolo found Brandon Aiyuk for a three-yard TD pass. It did not come without controversy, though, as Samuel appears to have committed offensive pass interference on the play — something that the game officials missed:

Jimmy G finds Brandon Aiyuk for the 49ers TOUCHDOWN on Sunday Night Football! pic.twitter.com/cHRrroznMF — Brian Y (@byysports) September 26, 2022

Samuel may undergo tests after the game to determine if he sustained any sort of injury, but it looks like he’s in the clear here.