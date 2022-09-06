Deebo Samuel’s bold message to NFL after he returns to practice ahead of Week 1

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has big aspirations for the team this season. Samuel’s recent comments set the tone for the type of season the team plans on having.

During a recent conversation with reporters, Deebo Samuel made it clear that the 49ers have goals of a Super Bowl.

According to Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News, Deebo Samuel stated, “This team is as good as we want it to be, meaning, everybody is firing on all cylinders, everybody is where they need to be. We’re a team that’s going to be knocking right on the door. We have the players, we have the coaches, we have the mindset.”

In recent years, the 49ers have come close to bringing home a Super Bowl victory. In 2019, they lost in the Super Bowl. They then came close to returning in 2021 but lost in the conference championships.

In 2022, this 49ers team will look drastically different. With starting quarterback duties being handed over to second-year player Trey Lance, this offense could reach new levels. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is one of the game’s brightest minds and has continued to prove that he can run an elite offense. He has found countless ways to utilize Deebo Samuel within the offense.

Deebo Samuel is entering the 2022 season with a new contract while coming off of the best year of his career.

In 2021, Samuel recorded 14 total touchdowns and 1,770 yards from scrimmage. The 26-year-old playmaker looks to be a permanent fixture in this 49ers offense. And while he may not reach those levels of play again this season, expectations will still be high.

The 49ers having Super Bowl aspirations is a clear indication of how confident they are in the team they have assembled. If all goes to plan, this could be a big season for this franchise