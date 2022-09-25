Jimmy Garoppolo is the big man on campus once again for the San Francisco 49ers. But as recently reported, he was very nearly the primary signal caller for the Washington Commanders had things fallen into place earlier in the offseason.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Commanders and 49ers had the parameters in place to get a deal done. The return would have been for “multiple” picks and was set to be consummated up until Jimmy G underwent shoulder surgery, which prompted Washington to go a different direction.

Via ESPN:

The deal would have involved multiple draft picks, according to sources, but was disrupted by the surgery to Garoppolo’s throwing shoulder, which prompted the Commanders to move on from their talks with the Niners and trade two third-round picks and a fourth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for Carson Wentz.

The exact details weren’t reported, but it’s possible that the Commanders were the team offering the rumored package of two second-round picks that was reportedly being floated around in GM John Lynch’s back pocket for the taking.

In the end, those picks wouldn’t have been as valuable to San Francisco as Jimmy Garoppolo is right now on the field with Trey Lance set to be out for the rest of the season. The team still remains committed to building around Lance once he returns next season, but a lot can happen between then and now.