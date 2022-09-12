Elijah Mitchell facing extended 49ers absence after Week 1 injury

The San Francisco 49ers got some bad news on running back Elijah Mitchell, who exited the team’s Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears with an injury. Mitchell, who is slated to undergo an MRI Monday morning, is expected to “miss some time”, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

#49ers RB Eli Mitchell, who was quickly ruled out yesterday with a knee injury, is expected to miss some time, source said. He has an MRI this morning and that will determine the full extent. But Mitchell looking at a few weeks (or more) on the sidelines. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2022

It didn’t bode well for Elijah Mitchell’s status moving forward after the 49ers quickly ruled him out of the Week 1 contest. And as it turns out, the 49ers halfback is likely going to be sidelined due to the knee injury.

Of course, the MRI will tell the full story, but a multi-week absence seems to be in the cards for Mitchell. The 49ers running back sustained the injury right before halftime when a Bears player appeared to roll into the back of his legs while he was blocking for teammate Deebo Samuel.

It’s the second straight year that a 49ers’ starting halfback was forced to exit a Week 1 contest due to injury, with ex-Niners speedster Raheem Mostert having left last year’s season opener with a knee ailment.

It was then that Elijah Mitchell stepped in as the team’s starter. Mitchell excelled, setting the 49ers’ franchise rookie record with 963 rushing yards, though he has already dealt with a laundry list of injuries in his short career.

Rib, knee, finger, shoulder and concussion injuries have sidelined Mitchell. Now, it appears that another ailment is going to cost him game action. The 49ers will have to turn to their stable of running backs, with the likes of Jeff Wilson Jr., Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price likely to step into larger roles with Mitchell out.