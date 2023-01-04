By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Heading into the final week of the regular season, the San Francisco 49ers backfield will receive a huge boost. Running back Elijah Mitchell is set to return to the offense.

“The #49ers have designated RB Elijah Mitchell to return from Injured Reserve.” via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Elijah Mitchell burst onto the scene during his rookie season in 2021. In his first season, the former sixth-round pick stepped in as the 49ers lead back. He carried the ball 207 times, recording 963 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Through the air, he recorded 19 receptions for 137 receiving yards and one touchdown.

An MCL injury has limited Mitchell heavily this season.

In Week 1, as the 49ers took on the Chicago Bears, Mitchell carried the ball six times for 41 rushing yards. He eventually went down with an MCL injury.

After missing seven games, Mitchell returned to the field. Just three games later, he once again went down with an MCL injury. This has kept him sidelined for five straight games.

But with the 49ers set to make their playoff push, Elijah Mitchell is set to rejoin the team. And he will be playing alongside a star in running back Christian McCaffrey.

When the 49ers lost Elijah Mithcell, they opted to address the position in a big way. Prior to the trade deadline, they traded for McCaffrey. Upon his arrival, the backfield received a major boost.

In 10 games with the team, McCaffrey has recorded 701 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Through the air, he has added 49 receptions for 430 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

With both Mitchell and McCaffrey in the backfield, the 49ers could have the NFL’s best rushing attack. And they could be getting the group back together just in time.