San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has been dealing with an injury leading up to the NFC Championship, and it looks as if he won’t be able to take the field as a result. The 49ers RB is dealing with a groin injury which caused him to miss practice during the week. Now, ahead of Sunday’s kickoff, the Niners have opted to rule him out for the game, per Adam Schefter.

49ers’ RB Elijah Mitchell is inactive today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2023

It seems Mitchell still isn’t back to 100 percent strength, so he’ll be forced to miss the tilt against the Eagles. That could potentially open up more snaps for Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel out of the backfield. Additionally, the 49ers added Tevin Coleman to the active roster from the practice squad, who could also see some opportunities throughout the game.

Injuries have plagued Mitchell all season long. He was placed on IR on two separate occasions throughout the year, only managing to feature in five games during the regular season. During that span, Mitchell rushed 45 times for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

During the playoffs, Mitchell has 23 carries for 53 yards alongside two receptions for 25 yards and a receiving TD. He recorded 14 carries during the Divisional Round win over the Dallas Cowboys. That leaves plenty of rushing attempts for his fellow backfield members to make up for.

There had been rumblings that Elijah Mitchell was going to play in a limited role on Sunday, alluded to as much by Adam Schefter on a pre-game TV appearance, however, it looks as if the groin injury will prevent him from suiting up.