49ers’ Emmanuel Moseley hilariously recreates emu meme

It’s all good vibes in the San Francisco 49ers’ training camp (so far).

The Niners re-signed Deebo Samuel, Trey Lance is showing flashes of why he was the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and the San Francisco secondary has taken their game to the next level. Not only that, but 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley has taken his meme game to new heights, too.

Want proof? Here’s the Niners’ starting cornerback re-enacting the viral Emmanuel Todd Lopez emu video that you’ve surely seen if you’ve been on the internet in the past month, which, if you’re reading this, you have.

Moseley is free to joke around because of how well he and his fellow defensive backs have played in training camp thus far. Moseley has teamed up with the eternally underrated safety Jimmie Ward and free-agent signing Charvarius Ward. Ward, who played his first four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, has been the talk of Niners training camp. The undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Niners in the offseason.

Moseley is currently in the final season of a two-year, $9.4 million pact. If he continues to play well — and show his entertaining sense of humor — then the Niners might be forced to sign the former Tennessee defender to another contract extension. If not, he’ll be one of the more interesting free agents in the 2023 offseason where he can portray the next great American meme.

Here’s the original viral TikTok for the uninitiated: