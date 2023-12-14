The San Francisco 49ers were without multiple players during Wednesday's practice after Week 14 practice over Seattle

Practically everything went the San Francisco 49ers' way over the past two weeks. They beat the Philadelphia Eagles in dominant fashion and followed it up with a win against the Seattle Seahawks. After their win, the Dallas Cowboys beat the Eagles, giving the 49ers the No. 1 seed in the NFC at the moment. To top it off, the New York Giants upset the Green Bay Packers, which allowed the 49ers to become the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season.

If there's one thing that can slow down the 49ers' roll heading toward the end of the season, it would be injuries. The 49ers had a slew of players on their injury report following their Week 14 win. The initial good news is that none of these are serious, but it will still be important for San Francisco to manage these wisely to get everyone as healthy as possible before the playoffs.

On Wednesday, defensive tackles Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave, cornerback Charvarius Ward, tight end Ross Dwelley, right guard Spencer Burford, and linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Oren Burks all didn't practice, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Not all of these come as a surprise. Trent Williams normally takes a rest day on Wednesdays, so this is expected. Ward and Hargrave were both injured early in the game against the Seahawks. Armstead was out against the Seahawks, and will likely miss this week's game as well.

On top of those who missed practice, running back Elijah Mitchell was limited with a knee injury. The 49ers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.