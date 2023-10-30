On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers suffered their third straight loss with a home defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. After beginning the season 5-0, the 49ers suddenly find themselves reeling and searching for answers, particularly on defense, as Cincinnati was largely able to have its way Sunday afternoon despite playing on the road.

After the game, 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner gave the team a harsh reality check as the losses continue to pile up.

“We haven’t shown we can play from behind and come back and win,” said Warner, per Cam Inman of The Mercury News. “That’s something we have to address and get better at.”

Indeed, in the five victories that San Francisco recorded to open up the season, they were able to go up early in the game and never looked back. Comeback efforts in the last three weeks, meanwhile, have fallen short to form the losing streak. The streak first started with a narrow road loss to the Cleveland Browns with the 49ers dealing with several offensive injuries, and then continued last Monday in Minnesota against the Vikings.

Fans had hoped that a return to Santa Clara would help the 49ers rediscover their magic; however, that was clearly not the case on Sunday against the Bengals, as Fred Warner and his defensive teammates were largely unable to hold Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati offense in check.

The 49ers now enter the bye week in a much different position than perhaps would have been anticipated just a few weeks ago.