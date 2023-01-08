By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers are wrapping up a dominant 2022 season and hoping that superstar defensive end Nick Bosa will be awarded the Defensive Player of the Year. The 25-year-old has been amazing for them this season and is entrenching himself further as a franchise cornerstone. George Kittle made it clear just how thankful the 49ers are for Bosa.

In a conversation with NFL Gameday Morning, Kittle said that the 49ers franchise was blessed when the Arizona Cardinals passed on him in the 2019 draft in favor of Kyler Murray.

“The best thing that ever happened for the Niners was when the Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray first overall and Nick Bosa fell to us, because [he] is one of the most talented football players I have ever been around,” Kittle said.

Kittle’s take is a bit of a diss at Murray and the Cardinals, who have to face Bosa twice a year. It doesn’t help that the Cardinals are a bit of a mess as a franchise at the moment while San Francisco is at the top of the division. Although Murray has become one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL, Bosa is making a case for being the very best player from his draft class.

Bosa has a league-leading and career-high 17.5 sacks in 15 games this season. In the three seasons that he has been healthy prior to 2022, the 49ers have made it at least to the NFC Championship Game. Whether the same fate awaits them in the 2023 playoffs has yet to be seen. One thing is clear, though: opposing offenses don’t want to see Bosa and the 49ers’ spectacular defense in the postseason.