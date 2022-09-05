George Kittle laments unfair ranking of Trent Williams on NFL Top 100 List

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle does not think that the NFL has given enough justice to the greatness of his teammate and offensive tackle Trent Williams on the NFL Top 100 List. Williams is already ranked 14th-best overall, the highest spot among offensive linemen in the league, but for George Kittle, Williams should be tanked much higher. Kittle shares his disappointment over the under-ranking of Williams during a recent guest appearance on The Richard Sherman Podcast (h/t Tom Dierberger of NBC Sports).

“I don’t know how Trent Williams isn’t one, two, or maybe three,” Kittle said on Sunday’s episode of “The Richard Sherman Podcast.” “You just watch his tape. He physically dominates people every single play. He mentally outsmarts people every single play. [If] he gets his hands on you, you’re going to get blocked. He doesn’t get penalties. He’s efficient.

For what it’s worth, here’s what the NFL Top 100 List said of Trent Williams:

“Williams is the highest-ranking offensive lineman in the Top 100 coming off what was strangely enough his first All-Pro season. The nine-time Pro Bowler anchors the run and pass blocking of a 49ers offense that is oftentimes allowed to be complex because of their stalwart left tackle. Leading the league at his position with a 96.6 player grade from Pro Football Focus in 2021, Williams became the highest-paid OL in NFL history before the season and the 34-year-old delivered his best year in return, improving 28 spots in the Top 100.”

George Kittle has his name on the list, too, coming in at no. 22, but he’s really more concerned about Trent Williams, whose value to the 49ers can’t just be summed up by a single paragraph. The 34-year-old Williams will now be protecting the blindside of quarterback Trey Lance while also still playing a huge role in the Niners’ ground attack. Williams received an incredible grade of 97.9 in run blocking in 2021 from Pro Football Focus and a 97.8 grade overall for that season.