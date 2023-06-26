San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been impressed by quarterback Trey Lance, who he said “took steps forward in OTAs.” But that doesn't mean that Kittle still isn't looking for ways that he and Lance can take their game to an even higher level. In fact, Kittle, perhaps inspired by another ‘Tight End University' session alongside Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, is aiming for this Kelce-like goal with Lance in 2023.

Here's what Kittle had to say, per David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.

“I just like taking ball with [Lance], too, because one of the things that Kelce was saying about him and Patrick is just they communicate about certain things, and there's talk through everything,” Kittle shared. “So as long as they're on the same page, it doesn't really matter what the defense does. You can find that spot, or he's going to know what Travis is going to do on any given play because they've repped so many times, they've talked about it so many times.”

Kelce emphasized to Kittle the great communication he has with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, saying that it allows the two to make a play no matter what the defense is doing.

Kittle, who said he “loves talking ball” with the 49ers dual-threat signal-caller, is trying to be on the same page with Lance in a similar fashion.

Of course, it should be noted that there's a chance Lance isn't even the 49ers starter in 2023, as last year's rookie sensation, Brock Purdy, may be recovered in time to start under center come September.

But if Lance ends up being the starter for the 49ers, Kittle is looking to one of the league's best duos as a benchmark for his chemistry with the QB.