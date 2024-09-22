The San Francisco 49ers visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon. Defensive end Nick Bosa is on the injury report, as he's listed as questionable. Bosa is dealing with a hip injury that he suffered during a one-on-one drill at practice during the week. He also suffered an injury during their Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, but it wasn't as serious as it looked. Given all the injuries that the 49ers are dealing it, it would be a plus if Bosa could be on the field for his team. Here's everything we know about Nick Bosa's injury and his playing status vs. the Rams.

Nick Bosa injury status vs. Rams

Even though Nick Bosa is listed as questionable with a rib injury, he is expected to play, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Bosa was a limited participant in the final two team practices during the week, but it looks like he will push through against their divisional rival.

Bosa most likely won't be 100 percent, but with him being one of the best past rushers in the league, there's no doubt that he'll be able to get the job done with a minor injury.

The 49ers are dealing with other injuries to their key players, with tight end George Kittle was listed as out with a hamstring injury and wide receiver Deebo Samuel was listed as out with a calf injury. The 49ers' offense already took a hit with Christian McCaffrey put on IR because of Achilles tendinitis, but losing their other top two options for the week would be rough. With Bosa set to play, he can uplift the defense and make it tough for the Rams' offense to score, who is also dealing with some injuries on their front.