San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett suffered another devastating injury during Thursday's practice

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett suffered a shoulder injury that will require rotator-cuff surgery. The injury happened during Thursday's practice when Verrett landed on his shoulder poorly. Verrett had signed with the 49ers practice squad back in December and was make a big contribution this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams.

Verrett has had the worst injury luck, having suffered six season-ending injuries before this one. The 32-year-old Verrett has only played over 10 games in a season just twice in his almost decade-long career, including during his Pro Bowl season with the San Diego Chargers in 2015.

The veteran defensive back has primarily dealt with lower leg injuries, including knee, ankle, and multiple torn achilles and torn ACL injuries. Now, Verrett has sustained a major shoulder injury, requiring another surgery.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan shared the news of the injury, saying, “It's crushing for him. It's a shoulder injury, but not a knee or leg,” via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group.

Despite the injury, Shanahan would still love to have Verrett stay around the facilities as he recovers. Verrett's attitude and continued fight back from injuries has served as an inspiration to the other 49ers, via David Lombardi.

Without Verrett, the 49ers once again have narrow depth in the secondary. Cornerback Ambry Thomas broke his hand and will undergo surgery while safety Ji'Ayir Brown is working through a knee injury. Safeties George Odum and Talanoa Hufanga were placed on Injured Reserve earlier this season.