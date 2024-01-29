San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings sustained a head injury during the team's game vs the Lions.

On Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers geared up to take on the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game from San Francisco, with a spot in the Super Bowl on February 11 on the line. Earlier in the day, the Kansas City Chiefs had defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, meaning they will await either the 49ers or the upstart Lions in Las Vegas in two weeks.

To say that the 49ers did not get off to a great start in front of their home fans on Sunday would be an understatement. First, San Francisco allowed an epic touchdown for Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, quickly putting them down 7-0 less than two minutes into the game.

A little bit later on in the first half, the 49ers got a worrisome injury update when it was revealed that wide receiver Jauan Jennings had sustained a head injury in the game, per Eric Williams of FOX Sports on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. It was later unearthed that Jennings was being evaluated for a concussion, per Eric Branch on X. Last month, Jennings missed two games with a concussion, making the current situation even more concerning.

The 49ers already had some injury concerns heading into the contest, as star wide receiver Swiss army knife Deebo Samuel was questionable all week after sustaining an injury in last week's game against the Green Bay Packers, and ultimately ended up giving it a go. Hopefully, Jennings' evaluation will show that he did not sustain another concussion.