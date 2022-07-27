Jimmy Garoppolo clears final hurdle for 49ers trade exit

It looks like the San Francisco 49ers could now start talking with other teams about a potential trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. That is after the veteran quarterback passed his physical on Tuesday and avoided ending up on the PUP list.

Garoppolo’s shoulder injury that needed surgery held up trade talks for him earlier in the offseason. Had he not been injured, it’s likely that he’s long gone from San Francisco, especially with the 49ers making it known that they are giving the keys to the offense to Trey Lance.

Now that he’s healthy and available to practice and play, the 49ers are expected to shop him once again.

After his physical today, #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be placed on the PUP list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2022

As for training camp, it doesn’t seem like the 49ers would let him participate to avoid risking another injury. With that said, fans should expect Jimmy Garoppolo to be traded sooner rather than later.

For what it’s worth, quite a handful of teams have already been linked with Garoppolo. The Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins have reportedly shown interest in the 30-year-old signal-caller and two-time Super Bowl champ.

The Cleveland Browns were said to be interested as well, but several reports have since refuted those claims.

It will be intriguing to see where Garoppolo ends up and what role he’ll have as he parts ways with the 49ers. There is no doubt he can still contribute to any team, and if anything, his looming trade from the Niners should only fuel him to play better and prove his doubters wrong.