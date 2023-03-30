Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

John Lynch and the San Francisco 49ers went out in free agency and made major news, landing former Philadelphia Eagles standout defensive lineman Javon Hargrave to an already-formidable defensive line. But Hargrave isn’t the only 49ers player named Javon that Lynch is excited about. Speaking to reporters at the Annual League Meetings, Lynch named defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw as a player he’s ‘really excited‘ for, per NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco.

“I’m really excited for (Kinlaw) because he’s going into an offseason healthy. We’re committed to him and watching him be part of this group. He’s excited about that.”

Why is Lynch so hyped about Kinlaw, the 14th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft?

The 49ers’ general manager said that the South Carolina product, who has dealt with his fair share of injuries, is finally going into an offseason healthy.

Not only did Lynch express his excitement for Kinlaw, but he also committed to the former first round pick in the team’s defensive line rotation.

Kinlaw, 25, has appeared in just 24 games in three seasons in San Francisco.

After playing in 14 games in his rookie year, the 6-foot-5, 319-pound lineman sustained an MCL sprain in his knee, which forced him out of the season’s first game in 2021.

After playing through the injury up until Week 5 of that season, Kinlaw was placed on the Injured Reserve and missed the remainder of the campaign.

He then suffered a setback in his surgically repaired knee in 2022, which forced another trip to the IR, limiting him to just six games played.

It seems crazy to say, but the 49ers truly have yet to see what the former first round pick can do three years into his career.

A healthy Kinlaw could take this talented 49ers defensive line to another level.