In the weeks and days leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been one of, if not the most talked about trade candidate. But if were up to 49ers general manager John Lynch, Aiyuk would be staying in San Francisco for the foreseeable future.
The wide receiver is entering the final year of his contract. If San Francisco is worried about their ability to retain him, the 49ers could recoup major draft capital with a trade. However, Lynch isn't hoping to have to take that route. With Aiyuk being as successful as he has been in San Fran, Lynch doesn't want the good times to stop rolling, via Clayton Holloway of the NFL Network.
“Our wish is he is here for the rest of his career,” Lynch said. “We are working through that.”
That being said, Lynch is well aware of the situation San Francisco is in. If an offer blows the 49ers, Lynch doesn't want to disregard it.
“Sure,” Lynch admitted on receiving trade calls for Aiyuk. “We receive calls for a lot of players.”
What the 49ers decide to do with Aiyuk will be one of the biggest storylines heading into the NFL Draft. A trade would shake the entire NFL landscape to its core. Teams in need of wide receiver help are certainly keeping their eyes on San Francisco.
But when the 49ers leave the NFL Draft, Lynch is expecting Brandon Aiyuk to be on his squad. In an offense full of playmakers, Aiyuk has proven to be a strong receiving threat for Brock Purdy. John Lynch knows that the team is stronger with Aiyuk on it.
There will be callers, and a trade may eventually be made. But at least heading into the event, Lynch isn't yet ready to pull the trade trigger.
Why Brandon Aiyuk is so valuable to 49ers, NFL trade suitors
Aiyuk has spent his entire four-year career with the 49ers after being a first-r0und pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Over 62 total games, he has caught 269 passes for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns. Since 2022, Aiyuk has found his true stride in the NFL and has looked like one of the best receivers in the league.
In 2022, he set new career-highs in receptions (78) and touchdown grabs (8). One year later, he smashed his career receiving yardage record by gaining 1,342 yards. He also set a new career-best in yards per catch with 17.9.
That number ranked second amongst all pass catchers in the NFL. If Purdy wants to throw deep, oftentimes Aiyuk is there open. Even on short routes, Aiyuk can still gain extra yards after the play. That speed and playmaking ability are why teams around the league covet him as much as they do.
But the 49ers are no different. They understand they could lose Brandon Aiyuk in a year for nothing. However at least for now, San Francisco plans on doing everything in their power to retain him. Lynch will still listen to trade offers, but he'd have to be blown away to deal Aiyuk before the 2024 NFL Draft.