Nick Bosa has emerged as one of the top defensive talents in all of the NFL. Entering his third year in the league, Bosa is due for a contract extension from the San Francisco 49ers in the near future. GM John Lynch addressed Bosa’s future extension with the organization but revealed that no talks would be getting underway until 2023. Via Nick Wagoner, Lynch indicated that because Bosa is under contract for two more seasons, the team won’t rush into negotiations until next year.

#49ers GM John Lynch indicates a contract extension for DE Nick Bosa will wait until next year. Bosa still under contract for two more years (including 5th-year option). Lynch not ruling anything out but a Bosa extension more likely in 2023 as of now. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) July 26, 2022

While Lynch didn’t rule out a possible extension for Bosa this offseason, he made clear that it’s more likely the team gets to work on a new deal for the defensive end next season.

When Bosa is up for a new deal, it’s sure to be a monster one. The two-time Pro Bowler is coming off a sensational season in which he racked up 52 tackles, 4 forced fumbles, a league-high 21 tackles for loss, and 15.5 sacks. He also registered 32 quarterback hits across 17 games.

Ensuring that he’s happy and locked in for the future will be critical for the 49ers, but Lynch and Co. don’t seem willing to jump the gun in order to get a new deal done. Patience will be key for both sides as they work towards an agreement, and Bosa can further improve his value with another big season in 2022.

Bosa will likely become one of the highest-paid defenders in NFL history in any new contract with the 49ers, but with one year remaining on his rookie deal, in addition to the fifth-year option, the 49ers are in no rush to come to terms with their star EDGE rusher.