The San Francisco 49ers somehow managed to reach the NFC Championship Game this season despite losing their top two quarterbacks in the regular season. John Lynch and company have some tough decisions to make this offseason, including what to do with Trey Lance, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury all the way back in Week 2 of the regular season.

Lance was handed the starting job after spending most of his rookie season on the sidelines, but after watching Brock Purdy absolutely dominate during his time filling in for Jimmy Garoppolo (who was willing in for Lance) nobody knows what the 49ers quarterback situation will look like in 2023. One thing is clear, though, and that’s that Lance is going to have to stay healthy in 2023, or else he may not have a future with San Francisco according to Lynch.

“Trey had his issues and Trey’s had a rough go here the last couple years. He’s obviously going to have to prove that he can stay healthy, but I know there was periods of my career early on where I struggled to stay healthy, then I went eight years without missing a snap. So that happens sometimes.” – John Lynch, ProFootballTalk

This isn’t exactly a ringing endorsement from Lynch, but there’s a decent chance that this went without saying for the most part. Lance hasn’t been able to stay healthy early on in his career, and it may have cost him a chance to take control of the 49ers quarterback spot for the long-term future. We will see what happens with Lance this offseason, but it looks like he may have one more opportunity to make the quarterback job his due to Purdy’s recent elbow injury.