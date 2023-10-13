After an abysmal season last year for the Denver Broncos, the team was hoping to turn things around in 2023. So far, no luck for the Broncos. It's looking like it's going to be another rough year in Denver as the team is currently 1-5. The Broncos suffered that fifth loss on Thursday Night Football this week, and shortly after the game, Denver decided to release linebacker Frank Clark. Everyone is wondering where Clark will go next, and one team that has that been mentioned is the San Francisco 49ers. 49ers GM John Lynch was recently asked about it, and he shared his thoughts on the situation.

“You only have so many spots, and I think we're pretty good,” John Lynch said on Friday, according to an article from 49ers Webzone. “We like our group. Frank Clark has been a really good player, but that's all I'll say to that. We're happy with where our group's at.”

It seems like Lynch is pretty happy with the players that the 49ers currently have, but that doesn't mean they aren't always looking for new talent.

“You know, we're always looking,” Lynch continued. “A lot of those calls have started. The GMs do a good job getting on the phone, asking teams, ‘You got any needs? You got any wants?' And we're kind of in that process and just filling things out.”

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

It sounds like this is something that Lynch and the 49ers may be considering. Frank Clark will likely have some options, and it sounds like there is a chance that San Francisco could be one of them.

“We're certainly not opposed to it, adding something that can help us, and obviously attrition can always happen,” Lynch said. “Hopefully, it doesn't. We've been pretty good in terms of the health of our team, but you keep an eye on those things and never turn down an opportunity to improve yourself, provided it fits within our plan. I think we've adhered to that. We've made some big pickups, and we'll keep our eyes and ears wide open.”

The 49ers have looked like the best team in the NFL this season and they certainly aren't lacking talent in any department. However, injuries do happen, and it seems like that is the only thing that could slow this team down. It's definitely not a bad idea to add a talented guy to the roster to add some depth if you have room for him. It'll be interesting to see what ends up happening with Clark now that he has been released.