Through the first five weeks of the NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers look like the best team in the league. They are currently 5-0 with wins against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys were also considered to be one of the best teams in the league going into their matchup with San Francisco, and it ended up being a dominant win for 49ers. San Francisco won that game 42-10, and they now look like the team to beat.

The 49ers are back in action this weekend on the road against the Cleveland Browns. This is a big road game for the 49ers as they look to stay perfect on the year, and it is also big for head coach Kyle Shanahan as he makes a return to Cleveland. He only spent one year there, but he liked his time in Ohio.

“I really liked living out there,” Kyle Shanahan said in regards to Cleveland, according to a tweet from Daryl Ruiter. “Some good people and it was cold. My car was always dirty because snow was on the ground a lot. Never melted it seemed like, but I really enjoyed the stadium. I enjoyed the people and it was just one year though. It wasn't very long.”

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

The weather is a lot different in San Francisco than it is in Cleveland, and Shanahan is likely enjoying that part of the 49ers job and California life.

The 49ers are currently seven point favorites against the Browns, and this game will get underway in Cleveland at 1:00 ET and it will be airing on Fox.