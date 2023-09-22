There was a brief moment of panic for San Francisco 49ers fans during their 30-12 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday night, as star wide receiver Deebo Samuel was down on the turf in pain with an apparent injury after a catch-and-run in the fourth quarter. Samuel walked into the blue medical tent and later returned to action, seemingly easing the concerns of fans despite fears of a rib injury. After the game, Samuel spoke about the injury, downplaying any fears of a rib injury.

“I actually fell on the ball. I thought it was my ribs, I think the wind got knocked out of me but after going in the tent everything checked out fine I was good.”

Some thought after watching the play that it looked like Samuel and fallen on the ball, a sentiment that the 49ers wideout confirmed while speaking to reporters.

Samuel added that “everything checked out fine” when he was in the medical tent. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was also asked about Samuel and if he'll need x-rays on his ribs, per The East Bay Times.

“I don’t know. I’m sure, but it was good that he came back in, which usually means you’re hoping it’s positive. But I know he’s sore right now and we’ll have to check that out.”

Shanahan acknowledged that Samuel is “sore”, which implies that there could be some sort of rib injury going on. However, it's certainly good news that he was able to return to the game for the 49ers.

It was a massive game for Samuel, who tallied a game-high 129 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Giants.

With 10 days until the 49ers play another game, Samuel should have plenty of time to rest his body.