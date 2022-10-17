Kyle Shanahan drops eye-opening Trent Williams update ahead of Week 7 vs. Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers offense could soon be getting a key contributor back on the offensive line. Left tackle Trent Williams may return to the field on Sunday.

During a recent conversation with reporters, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that Williams could finally make his return in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams, a nine-time Pro-Bowler, has been elite throughout his career. An ankle injury has kept Williams out of the 49ers lineup over the past two games. Upon his return, this offense could drastically improve.

Over the past few seasons, Trent Williams has solidified himself as the NFL’s best left tackle. He finished the 2021 regular season with a 98.7 PFF player grade. This was the highest grade of any player. During the entire season, Williams allowed zero sacks.

In the three games that he has appeared in this season, Williams has once again looked like a star. He has allowed zero sacks in 182 offensive snaps.

Throughout the first six games of the season, the 49ers as a whole have been inconsistent. With their injuries on both sides of the ball, this team is yet to be at full force. On offense, they are currently averaging 20.3 points per game. With the return of Williams, this number could increase.

In terms of quarterback protection, Shanahan’s QBs have been sacked just nine times this season. The o-line has looked strong barring injury. Williams’s return will only solidify the unit.

The Chiefs pass rush has looked solid at times. Defensive tackle Chris Jones is once again having an elite season. Williams returning to the group could keep that unit from having a big day.