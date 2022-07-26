Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on Trey Lance’s ‘arm fatigue’ rumors

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan basically confirmed that Trey Lance is dealing with some arm issues, but he’s not making a big deal out of it.

Lance’s condition has been a major concern this offseason, especially after rumors spread that he’s dealing with arm fatigue. In fact, Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports even claimed that the 49ers are rebuilding the young QB’s delivery because of the issue.

“It’s not an easy throw. He needs days off. And they’re worried about his accuracy,” Cowherd said.

However, Kyle Shanahan played down the problem and highlighted that it’s not as severe as reports make it to be. According to the 49ers head coach, Trey Lance is experiencing the same soreness that other QBs feel as they do their quarterbacking duties.

“No, it’s not a concern at all,” Shanahan said on The TK Show, via 49ers Webzone. “Trey had some injuries last year when he broke his finger and stuff that he had to adjust some things to fight through and get through which made him have some weeks where he did have a sore arm and things like that. But, I haven’t had a quarterback I’ve ever gone through in my career where there wasn’t one time in that year where their arm wasn’t bothering them.”

Shanahan went on to highlight that Lance had a great OTAs with the team and is in a “good of a place right now.” He also shared his excitement to see Lance in practice with training camp starting soon.

The arm fatigue issue figures to be a major talking point when the 49ers start their training camp. With that said, it’s certainly great that Shanahan clarifies the issue before it causes fears among fans once again.

Now, the San Francisco faithful can simply wait and see how Lance will perform in training. Hopefully his arms won’t bother him any further, especially with a big season ahead for him.