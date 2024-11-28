Were the San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Shanahan ever in pursuit of Daniel Jones? The former top 10 draft pick suddenly became a coveted quarterback option for teams needing depth. A Brock Purdy-less 49ers team became one looking QB needy.

The Ex-New York Giants quarterback found his next NFL home with the Minnesota Vikings. Jones signed with Minnesota after clearing waivers. San Francisco, however, appeared to be one possibility for Jones. Shanahan addressed that rumor to the Bay Area media Wednesday.

“We discussed it,” Shanahan said. “Yep, that’s about it.”

While a truncated answer, the statement alone unveils Shanahan had conversations about possibly adding Jones. He likely had these discussions with general manager John Lynch, owner Denise DeBartolo York, co-owner John York and Shanahan's coaching staff — all within the 24 hours Jones got available.

Jones could've come in to add depth to a QB room featuring a banged up Purdy. The 49ers' QB1 did not suit up during the embarrassing 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Will Kyle Shanahan have Brock Purdy back for 49ers?

Shanahan opens his press conferences going through the list of injuries and each player's status for practice. Purdy's name got mentioned.

The head coach shared that Purdy still is dealing with a lingering right shoulder injury. That made him “limited” for Wednesday's session.

However, with the “limited” label, that could signify Purdy is on his way back before Sunday's Buffalo Bills game. The 49ers and Shanahan are just taking precautions with Purdy and his arm. Purdy already was “inching” towards his return on Monday.

Brandon Allen handled the reins in Lambeau Field. He finished throwing 17-of-29 for 199 yards and tossed one touchdown pass. Allen, though, got picked off once in the 28-point drubbing at the hands of the Packers. Allen also took two sacks in the Green Bay romp.

Sunday's interconference showdown marks a pivotal game for the 49ers. San Francisco is facing more than an AFC title contender at 9-2. The Niners are trying to save their season at 5-6. They've lost two straight and share the NFC West's worst record with the Los Angeles Rams.

Purdy is one of two major injury concerns for S.F. ahead of the Bills clash. Nick Bosa and Trent Williams are two other S.F. stars named on the injury report. New $92 million cornerback Deommodore Lenoir is also dealing with a knee issue and sat out Wednesday's practice. Though Shanahan said Lenoir could still suit up Sunday.