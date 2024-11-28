The San Francisco 49ers had a disastrous showing against the Green Bay Packers in Week 12. The 38-10 rout was the worst loss to Green Bay in 49ers’ franchise history. The usually defensive minded team allowed 38 points for the first time since 2020. Starting quarterback Brock Purdy missed the game with a shoulder injury, forcing the team to start backup QB Brandon Allen in his place.

While the entire offense was stunted in Purdy’s absence, Ricky Pearsall was conspicuously quiet. The rookie wideout didn’t receive a single target in the game despite Allen throwing 29 passes.

On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if Pearsall’s lack of involvement in the offense had to do with him not getting open. “I think he’s been fine. It doesn’t work out that way. When you talk about getting open, I talk about getting open as in did you beat man-coverage? They played two snaps of man-coverage in that game… So, that’s about high-lowing people. When they play deep, you check it down,” Shanahan explained, per a press conference transcript provided by the 49ers Media Center.

“It’s about getting screens to people is really the only way you can dictate if they get a touch. But when you go to zone defenses, I don’t really look at that as can guys get open? It’s how are we dispersing the field? What’s the time to go through a progression and do they catch it when we go to them and get up the field?” Shanahan added.

The 49ers need more production from rookie WR Ricky Pearsall

Pearsall is in the midst of an inspirational rookie season. After being taken 31st overall in the 2024 draft, Pearsall was shot in the chest during a robbery in the preseason. He was placed on the non-football injury list but was able to make his NFL debut for the 49ers in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Just 71 days after he was assaulted, Pearsall caught his first touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first-year receiver impressed Shanahan with his determination and play. However, since his Week 10 score, Pearsall has been held without a catch. He has just two targets and zero receptions over his last two games.

The 49ers desperately need a receiver to step up after losing Brandon Aiyuk to a season-ending knee injury. Jauan Jennings has helped fill the void and George Kittle has had an excellent year. But San Francisco would benefit from more production out of Pearsall.

With the loss to the Packers, the 49ers fell to 5-6 on the season. Shanahan acknowledged the dim reality of the team’s playoff chances. However, no one is running away with the NFC West. While the 49ers are currently in last place, they’re only a game behind the first-place Seattle Seahawks.

Still, San Francisco needs to get healthy in order to make a playoff run. At the moment, Purdy, Nick Bosa and Trent Williams are all highly questionable for Week 13’s Sunday night matchup against the Bills in Buffalo.