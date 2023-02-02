Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers will enter the offseason with two primary quarterbacks — 2022 standout rookie Brock Purdy and former first round pick Trey Lance — and they’re happy with it.

“No, we’re content enough,” the 49ers head coach said when asked during the season-ending press conference if the team would be looking for a “high-profile” veteran quarterback.

The team won’t be trying to acquire someone with greater name recognition, and clearly believe in the tandem of Purdy and Lance with Jimmy Garoppolo set to leave in free agency.

“I know we have two starters on our team right now that I believe we can win with,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “So when you have that situation, you’re not that eager to go looking around.”

Although that answer could have changed had, say, Tom Brady been available for 2023, it basically rules out Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a player the 49ers repeatedly tried to trade for in 2021, “prior to going all in with an effort to trade up for Trey Lance,” per NBC Sports.

That would also rule out Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who will be looking for a new team in 2023 after his relationship with Josh McDaniels soured past the point of saving last season.

It makes sense for the 49ers, as Lance was slated to be a top quarterback in 2021-22 before going down for the season with a fractured ankle that required surgery, and Purdy was excellent in his eight-game stint as the team’s starting signal-caller, marching San Francisco all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

Brock Purdy and Trey Lance are both injured as of Feb. 2023; Purdy has yet to undergo surgery that will repair his torn UCL and reportedly leave him out for at least six months, while Lance is expected to return in time from his ankle injury for offseason activities.