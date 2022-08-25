The San Francisco 49ers are set to embark on their final preseason contest on Thursday when they take on the Houston Texans. It’s obviously going to be a non-bearing contest, but at the same time, there’s no denying that a lot will be riding on this preseason finale ahead of what should be a very intriguing campaign ahead for the Niners.

All eyes have been on quarterback Trey Lance as he now heads into the season as the 49ers’ new QB1. He is expected to suit up against the Texans on Thursday as head coach Kyle Shanahan hopes to get his young quarterback as ready as possible for the start of the regular season (h/t David Lombardi of The Athletic):

“I’d like him to get more reps,” Shanahan said. “I’d like to have more of OTAs. I’d like to have more of a training camp, but you get as much reps as you can possibly get in the amount of time.”

Lance has been doing all the right things in the preseason. Despite a handful of bumps on the road, the 22-year-old has been generally impressive as he now looks to take over the reins of the Niners’ offense this coming season.

The preseason is the preseason, though, and there’s no way to replicate the action of an actual regular-season game. This is exactly why coach Shanahan wants to give Trey Lance as many reps as possible ahead of their season opener against the Chicago Bears on September 11.