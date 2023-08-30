The San Francisco 49ers have had a busy month of August, and Wednesday proved to be no different. With a week one matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers steadily approaching, the 49ers made some key roster moves in preparation for their upcoming contest.

“49ers signed DL Austin Bryant and DL Kerry Hyder Jr. to one-year deals and placed DL Robert Beal Jr. and WR Danny Gray on the Injured Reserve List,” per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Despite just releasing both defensive linemen Austin Bryant and Kerry Hyder Jr., the team is now signing them to one-year deals after placing a couple of other players in Robert Beal Jr. and Danny Gray on the Injured Reserve. This move helps clear out some of the guaranteed money that would be on their contracts.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Both Bryant and Hyder Jr. are expected to play limited roles while providing depth for the defensive line. Bryant spent the first four seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions before signing with the 49ers in the offseason. Kerry Hyder Jr. is entering his third season with the 49ers. The nine-year veteran went undrafted out of Texas Tech and has 21 career sacks.