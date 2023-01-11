The San Francisco 49ers are the favorites to take care of business in their upcoming showdown with division rivals Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild-Card Round on Saturday in Santa Clara. Their chances of eliminating the Seahawks should only grow following a recent update on Niners linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who missed the team’s regular-season finale game against the Arizona Cardinals with a back issue.

In an update via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, it’s been revealed that Greenlaw has returned to practice on a limited capacity Tuesday. Others who practiced in limited fashion for the 49ers were left guard Aaron Banks, linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, defensive lineman Arik Armstead, and running back Christian McCaffrey.

Greenlaw’s return to practice is indeed a great sign for the 49ers. He exited the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road back in Week 17 with a back injury.

San Francisco’s defense, led by the spectacular Nick Bosa, is expected to make a huge difference against the Seahawks — a team the 49ers defeated twice in the regular season.

The Niners finished the regular season with the best scoring defense in the NFL, allowing just 16.3 points per game. They were also No. 1 in total defense with opposing teams mustering just 300.6 total yards. Assuming that Greenlaw will be ready to go for the playoffs, he will be one of the many thorns in the side of the Seahawks offense that is top-10 in the league but scored a total of just 20 points in games versus the 49ers in the 2022 NFL season.