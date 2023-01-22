San Francisco 49ers’ defensive lineman Nick Bosa has been arguably the best defensive player in the NFL this season. Now, Bosa is looking to get paid like it.

During the regular season, Bosa made a league-leading 18.5 sacks. He added 51 tackles, 19 for a loss and 48 quarterback hits as Bosa was named All-Pro for the first time in his career. He was also nominated to his second Pro Bowl.

With Bosa having just one year left on his contract, the 49ers would like to sign him to an extension this offseason. In those talks, Bosa is asking San Francisco for a massive contract, via the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“A player set to make a lot of money, I mean a lot of money is Nick Bosa,” Rapoport said. “His target is going to be the highest paid defensive player in the NFL.”

Currently, the highest paid defensive player in the NFL is Ram’s defensive tackle Aaron Donald. After restructuring a new three-year contract with Los Angeles in June, Donald’s yearly salary is almost $32 million dollars.

Bosa clearly feels like he has done enough to surpass that figure. Outside of an injury-marred 2020 season, Bosa has at least nine sacks every year he has been in the NFL. He had 15.5 last year before his 18.5 this season. Bosa has become one of the best sack artists in the league.

The 49ers’ defensive lineman is one of the favorites to win Defensive Player of the Year this season. San Francisco wants to lock up their star defender to a long-term extension. But for Bosa to sign, the 49ers need to be willing to pay.