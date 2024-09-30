The San Francisco 49ers desperately needed a win against the New England Patriots in Week 4. San Francisco started 1-2 through three weeks and needed another notch in the win column to get their season moving in the right direction. Thankfully, the Patriots were happy to oblige, surrendering a ton of points in a 30-13 loss against the 49ers.

NFL players always say that they don't pay much attention to media. However, it is usually clear when they actually are paying attention. This was true for 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, who took a shot at the team's critics after beating the Patriots.

“It feels good to get a win,” Bosa said, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. “It's such a long year. If you looked from an outsider's perspective or looked online, you'd think the building's burning down. But I told the D-line guys in our meeting last night that we've lost some guys, but I haven't lost confidence in this group one bit and that's the truth. I think we're going to be just fine.”

Bosa is right to have confidence in his team. However, it's not like his critics were blasting the 49ers out of nowhere.

San Francisco has been battered with injuries early in the season. Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams were on the injury report last week but were able to suit up against the Patriots. Christian McCaffrey has also been banged up the whole season and nobody knows when he will return.

The 49ers will have another chance to silence their critics in Week 5 when they take on the Cardinals.

49ers linebacker Fred Warner sparks win, but injures ankle, with impressive pick-6 against Patriots

49ers linebacker Fred Warner got the party started on Sunday.

San Francisco was clinging to a six-point lead less than a minute into the second quarter. That's when Warner made an acrobatic interceptions, landed, and took it to the house for a pick-six. This put the 49er up 13-0 and put them well on their way to victory.

The incredible play made Warner the first player in franchise history to have 10+ sacks and 10+ interceptions in their career, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

Nick Bosa heaped praise on his teammate in the postgame press conference.

“He's always played at the highest of levels,” end Nick Bosa said. “Sometimes things come your way in a game and he's taken advantage of all those opportunities. So, obviously his stats are crazy right now and I don't see it slowing down.”

Unfortunately, Warner suffered an apparent ankle injury towards the end of the first half. He missed teh second half and will undergo further testing on his ankle this week.

“It was all based off of feel,” Warner said. “Like I said, it'd take a lot for me to tap out, so I mean if I could have been out there, I would've been. We'll get more information as we go with scans and all that, but I feel good right now.”

Warner is one of the most important players on the 49ers defense, so hopefully he is okay.