On Sunday, Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers once again took down the Dallas Cowboys to advance in the playoffs. Following the win, and earning a spot in the NFC Championship, Bosa delivered a final message to the Cowboys.

While posting on Instagram, Bosa sent a message through his caption. He wrote, “America’s team strikes again.”

The Cowboys, who have long been referred to as “America’s team” have struggled to find success in recent seasons. The 49ers have now sent this team home in back-to-back playoff appearances.

Along with Bosa, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel also sent out an Instagram post that caught the attention of Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons.

In the game itself, these two sides played until the very end. Ultimately, it was a defensive battle, and the 49ers walked away with a 19-12 victory.

Nick Bosa finished the game with two tackles, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit. But on a quiet night stat-wise for him, the rest of the defense made their presence felt.

In total, the 49ers defense recorded one sack, three tackles for loss, and two interceptions.

Following this matchup, it appears that the 49ers-Cowboys rivalry is alive and well. And with a new young group of players facing off against each other, it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

With Bosa and the 49ers advancing to the NFC Championship. They are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. In this matchup, two of the NFL’s most dominant sides will be facing off. Both units boast elite defenses, and offenses full of firepower.

If the 49ers hope to keep playing, Nick Bosa may need to once again put together a strong performance.