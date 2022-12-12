By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just a week removed from losing Jimmy Garoppolo for the season. And they made a major statement on Sunday.

The 49ers defeated the Buccaneers 35-7 in front of their home crowd. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy made his first start, throwing for 183 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

Some eyes were on Bosa, a former second-overall pick. He injured his hamstring a week ago, but told reporters after the game the issue wasn’t too much of a bother against the Bucs.

“I was just taking it one day at a time, just assessing how I felt every day and every game is huge. So, I’m glad I was able to come back. I felt great, Bosa said, via ESPN.

The Ohio State product went on to praise his rookie quarterback as well. “We’ve got a quarterback,” the 49ers pass rusher said. “I always had a lot of confidence in him, but obviously it’s the NFL and you’ve got to go perform and he did that pretty darn good.”

This victory brings the 49ers to 9-4 on the season. San Francisco’s grip on the NFC West tightens, and they have won six games in a row now.

The 49ers will have very little time to celebrate tonight’s victory, however. They have a short turnaround for Week 15, taking on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.

That game is a very important one for San Francisco. A win over the Geno Smith-led Seahawks would see the 49ers clinch the NFC West division crown and punch a ticket to the playoffs.