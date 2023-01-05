By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is seemingly getting close to returning to action. Samuel, who has not played since the Niners defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home back in Week 14, has reportedly practiced in full Wednesday — a very good sign for his availability once the NFL playoffs rolls out its red carpet (via Ari Meirov).

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle) was a full participant at practice today for the first time since suffering his knee injury on December 11th.

Deebo Samuel had to be carted off the field during the aforementioned Tampa Bay game after suffering what was initially said a knee injury. It would later be classified as an ankle issue.

While Samuel is one of the main weapons of the 49ers’ offense this season, San Francisco has more than survived his absence thanks in large part to its depth. Brock Purdy has also been steady under center while efficiently utilizing the talented players surrounding him. The 49ers have not lost since Week 7’s defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs at home. Since then, they have stitched together nine games in a row, including three after Deebo Samuel went down with a lower-body injury.

Deebo Samuel, who inked a three-year $71.55 extension deal with the 49ers last July, is third on the team with 612 receiving yards to go with two touchdown catches on 54 receptions. He has also carried the rock for 228 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 41 rushing attempts.

Even though he’s already practiced in full, Deebo Samuel can still be held out of Week 18’s matchup against the lowly Arizona Cardinals at home, with San Francisco already assured of the NFC West division title and a seat in the playoffs.