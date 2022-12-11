By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers have been plagued by the injury bug all season long, and things got even worse for them in Week 13 when they lost their second quarterback for the rest of the 2022 season in Jimmy Garoppolo. Thankfully, it sounds like the 49ers have finally gotten some good injury news for Nick Bosa ahead of their Week 14 clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bosa has been dealing with a hamstring injury as of late, and it prevented him from practicing at all in the buildup to this game. That immediately threw Bosa’s status for the game in doubt, but it sounds like Bosa is still planning on playing in what figures to be a crucial contest for both San Francisco and Tampa Bay.

Via Adam Schefter:

“49ers’ DE Nick Bosa, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury that prevented him from practicing last week, will play vs. the Buccaneers, per source.”

Bosa has been dealing with injuries all season long, but it hasn’t stopped him from being wildly productive when he plays. Bosa is currently leading the league with 14.5 sacks, and has racked up at least one sack in his last six outings. Even if he isn’t at 100 percent health, Bosa should be able to extend that streak against a vulnerable Buccaneers offensive line.

Bosa’s status still is worth taking a look at prior to the team’s 4:25 EST kickoff time, and whether or not he plays could have a huge impact on San Fran’s chances of winning this game. The good news is that Bosa looks likely to play, and if he does, expect him to wreak some havoc on Tampa throughout this game.