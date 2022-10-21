49ers’ immediate plan for Christian McCaffrey after massive trade

There is no 100 percent assurance yet that Christian McCaffrey will be making his San Francisco 49ers debut on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. But if he does play against Patrick Mahomes and company, expect CMC to be significantly utilized right away.

Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

“New #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, who has already spoken to coach Kyle Shanahan and team brass, travels tomorrow to his new home. If he plays Sunday, which he likely will do, expect a red zone package. Then he’ll ramp up from there.”

That must sound like Mozart playing live in the bedrooms of Christian McCaffrey fantasy football owners, who have been agonizing weekly over the underwhelming offensive environment that he was part of when he was still with the Carolina Panthers. Now with the 49ers, where he is surrounded by better talents, McCaffrey can be expected to produce at a high level again and in a much more consistent manner.

In six games with the Panthers this season, McCaffrey still racked up solid numbers, with 393 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 85 carries and a 4.6 average per rushing attempt. He also has 277 receiving yards and a touchdown on 33 receptions.

The 49ers haven’t targeted their running backs a lot in the red zone this season, but that is about to change with Christian McCaffrey as part of the team. So far this season, only Jeff Wilson has gotten a target in the red zone among San Francisco running backs. In Carolina, McCaffrey led the Panthers after six weeks with five red zone targets, converting them into three catches and a touchdown, per NFL Savant.