Odell Beckham Jr trolls Deebo Samuel after electrifying TD vs. Rams

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers are currently in a heated divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers lead the Rams 17-9 in the fourth quarter.

Samuel, who has had a slow season up to this point, looked like his old self during the second quarter.

Deebo Samuel took a routine slant pass that should have been stopped in its tracks 57-yards to the house. On his way to scoring, Samuel took on nearly the entire Rams defense.

The touchdown caught the attention of one notable free agent.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took to Twitter to show praise for Samuel on the play.

In a tweet sent out by Beckham Jr., he stated, “19 is good…. Lol hate to say it, he ugly tho”

19 is good…. Lol hate to say it, he ugly tho 😭🥸 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 4, 2022

While never playing on the same team, the two have seemingly grown close over the past few seasons. Them being two of the most explosive wide receivers in recent history probably has something to do with that.

Samuel currently is on pace for his best game of the season. He has been targeted six times, recording five receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.

With Odell Beckham Jr. being one of the top free agent players still on the open market, could there be more to his tweet? A pass-catching room of Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, and Beckham Jr., would be arguably the best in the NFL. And with the 49ers running back room currently in need of help, it could allow for the rest of the offense to open up.