The San Francisco 49ers have high aspirations as they enter the 2024 season. SF is coming off a Super Bowl 58 runner-up finish. Unfortunately, the 49ers have had injury woes pop up during NFL Preseason, and offensive lineman Jon Feliciano is one of the latest developments.

Jon Feliciano has had surgery to address a knee injury and will likely open the 49ers' season on the injured reserve, head coach Kyle Shanahan said, per David Lombaradi of the Athletic. Hopefully, Felciano will undergo a speedy recovery. The 32-year-old was a favorite to start either at right guard or be the 49ers' top interior backup, per insight from Lombardi.

Felicano is not the only one dealing with early-season injury woes.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey got a cornering update in early August when his calf strain was announced. McCaffrey should be on his way to getting back to normal, but it may take a bit to regain his rhythm.

San Francisco has had their fair share of tests during the NFL Preseason period. They lost to the New Orleans Saints 16-10 in their opener before beating the Tennessee Titans 17-13 on Aug. 10. The 49ers should have a stout squad going into the Fall of 2024, and good news in late August will fill fans with excitement.

49ers get ground-breaking Brandon Aiyuk news

NFL experts floated multiple Aiyuk trade scenarios when it was reported his contract talks with San Francisco had stalled. However, Aiyuk and the 49ers are rumored to have “movement” on an extension:

“Sources: The #49ers and WR Brandon Aiyuk had another meeting yesterday and talks continue to progress on a long-term contract extension. There has been movement on a deal, but there are some minor details that still need to be ironed out with ownership approval,” Bleacher Report NFL Insider Jordan Schultz wrote on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday.

This is great news, as team members and fans imagined that Aiyuk could be traded from the team. The 26-year-old has played a vital part in SF's success, so having him stay would be a great option.

Aiyuk is coming off a career year with San Francisco. He amassed 1,342 yards and seven TDs during the 2023 season. He was not a Pro Bowl selectee, but if he maintains his production, he will be well on his way. If the 49ers can work out a deal with him, he will continue to form a potent duo with star quarterback Brock Purdy.

It will be interesting to see how the 49ers perform during the regular season as they battle and overcome their challenges.